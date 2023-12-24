Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.18 and a 200-day moving average of $540.17.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

