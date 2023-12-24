Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 2,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $598.75 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $272.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $585.18 and a 200-day moving average of $540.17.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
