Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,709 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $157.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

