Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 718 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $412.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.71. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.99 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

