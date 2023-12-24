Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 76 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,535.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,003.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,918.72 and a 52 week high of $3,564.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total value of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.