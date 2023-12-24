Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.95 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

