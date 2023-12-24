Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $524.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.25 and a 52-week high of $573.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.50.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

