Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,140 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $176.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

