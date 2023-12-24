Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,092 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

