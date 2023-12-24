Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,647 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after acquiring an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $162.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.