Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

