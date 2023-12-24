Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.