Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 290.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 45.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 9,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 32.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

American Tower stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average of $185.66.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

