Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

