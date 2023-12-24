Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,204.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,663 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 162,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY opened at $124.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

