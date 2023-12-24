Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $263,000 Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAVA opened at $41.92 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $58.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

