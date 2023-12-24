Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

