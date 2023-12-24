Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $378.15 and a one year high of $479.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

