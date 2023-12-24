Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 879.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 148,564 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $15,239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61,282 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.