Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $486.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.79 and a 200-day moving average of $428.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

