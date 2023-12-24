Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 44,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $18,121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 89.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 94,040 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

