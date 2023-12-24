Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Several research firms have commented on SSNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

