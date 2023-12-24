Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

