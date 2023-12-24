LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average is $247.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

