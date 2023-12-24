LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $17,905,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.55 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
