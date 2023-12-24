LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 75.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

