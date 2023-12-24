LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,431.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,413.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,371.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,528.12.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

