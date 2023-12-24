LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $448.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

