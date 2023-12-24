LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 870 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

