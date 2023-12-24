LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Precigen by 31.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 54.48% and a negative net margin of 1,257.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.

