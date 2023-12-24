Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $447.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

