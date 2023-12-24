Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $252.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

