Mansi Khetani Sells 5,923 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 5,923 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $14,333.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,572.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 21.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 43.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,302 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

