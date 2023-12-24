Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 173,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day moving average of $191.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

