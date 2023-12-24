Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.42. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 632,000 shares changing hands.

Mawson Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$115.27 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.50.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

