Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MAMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mama’s Creations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Mama’s Creations has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mama’s Creations news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $19,704,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Articles

