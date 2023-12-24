McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 337 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

