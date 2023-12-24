Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,174,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.39 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.51 and a 52-week high of $357.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

