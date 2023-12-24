Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

MU opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

