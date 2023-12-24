Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

