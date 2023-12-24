MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) CFO Sells $5,610,265.92 in Stock

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MLTX opened at $60.15 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

