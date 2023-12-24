Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $653.16

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653.16 ($8.26) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.12). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.12), with a volume of 10,038 shares changing hands.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 653.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 613.68. The firm has a market cap of £457.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,210.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 345 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 544 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £1,876.80 ($2,373.59). In related news, insider Ben Thompson purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 720 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of £288 ($364.23). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 544 ($6.88) per share, with a total value of £1,876.80 ($2,373.59). Insiders bought 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $738,580 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.