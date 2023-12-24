Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $653.16

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653.16 ($8.26) and traded as high as GBX 800 ($10.12). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 800 ($10.12), with a volume of 10,038 shares changing hands.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 653.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 613.68. The firm has a market cap of £457.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,210.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 14,736.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mortgage Advice Bureau
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.