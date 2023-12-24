Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) vs. zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) Head to Head Comparison

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Get Free Report) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Movella and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A -24.92% -3.67% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Movella has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zvelo has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella $40.47 million 0.63 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Movella and zvelo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

zvelo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Movella.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Movella and zvelo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 3 0 3.00 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Movella currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 389.02%. Given Movella’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than zvelo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Movella beats zvelo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movella

Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About zvelo

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

