Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

