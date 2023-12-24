Nancy Hood Sells 5,793 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) CMO Nancy Hood sold 5,793 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $26,068.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares in the company, valued at $327,361.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nancy Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Nancy Hood sold 2,632 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $11,844.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Nancy Hood sold 8,400 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $37,800.00.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.91. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.58 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,022,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 305,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 3,859,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77,197 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 99.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 121,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60,529 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

