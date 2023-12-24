National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NWLI opened at $483.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.90 and a 200 day moving average of $447.86. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
