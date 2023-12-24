National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWLI opened at $483.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.90 and a 200 day moving average of $447.86. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

