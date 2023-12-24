Needham & Company LLC Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.66. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $87.49. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,218,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

