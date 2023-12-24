Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

Nevro stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Nevro has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 46.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 19,354.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 898,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 638,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

