NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$17.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Performance

TSE NFI opened at C$13.81 on Friday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.23.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.3286009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.