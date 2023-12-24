NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $118.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

