Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 15.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

